African American Caucus seeks police reform in Charlotte

SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The African American Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party has released a series of demands for city leaders regarding police reform.

Leadership of the AAC-MCDP met with Mayor Vi Lyles to discuss their concerns about police practices and tactics on July 14. They determined the path forward was to seek changes to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s operating policies.

Here’s what they propose:

1. Immediate adoption of the 8 Can’t Wait initiatives to include:

-Permanent ban on chokeholds and strangleholds.

-Required de-escalation whenever possible to minimize use of force.

-Require offices to issue a verbal warning before using deadly force.

-Mandate that officers exhaust all alternative means of resolution prior to resorting to deadly force.

-Institute a duty to intervene in instances of police misconduct.

-Ban officers from shooting at moving vehicles.

-Establish clear policy restrictions on the use of police weapons and tactics.

-Require public, comprehensive reporting each use of force and incidents of police misconduct.

2. Ban the use of tear gas and other measures in situations of peaceful protests (with the narrow exception for destruction of private property).

3. Reallocate police funding to establish/enhance community, health and social services tasked with intervening in situations where police are incapable or unprepared to serve.

4. Revamp community oversight board of police and provide subpoena authority.

5. Comprehensive review and overhaul of policing policies, strategies and tactics by city leaders, law enforcement officials and community/social justice advocates.

6. End the practice of allowing officers to serve “no-knock” warrants.

7. End qualified immunity for all law enforcement personnel.

8. Institute performance-based retirement payouts for all enforcement personnel, making retirement benefits contingent upon job performance (and eliminating/reducing benefits for officers terminated from service or cited for misconduct).

The AAC-MCDP said it is committed to working with city leaders to address the demands.