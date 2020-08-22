$25,000 grant powers virtual learning through Boys & Girls Clubs

CHARLOTTE – Lincoln Financial Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte to support Power Hour.

The program enables youth to be effective, engaged learners who are on track to graduate with a plan for the future.

Activities focus on helping children to build skills such as collaboration, knowledge construction, accessing and analyzing information, critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective written and verbal communication.

Power Hour helps club members develop these skills through homework assistance from youth development professionals and volunteers.

“As most of the students in our community are learning virtually, the Power Hour homework assistance program at our clubs is critical,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. “Thanks to Lincoln Financial Foundation’s generous gift, our members are able to use technology and work collaboratively with their peers and club staff to develop academically.”