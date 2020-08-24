24 Hours of Booty raises $780K amid pandemic

Photo courtesy of Creative Manner

CHARLOTTE – COVID-19 didn’t stop 24 Foundation’s signature fundraiser – 24 Hours of Booty – from having a record-breaking year.

Reformatted to a virtual event due to the pandemic, 24 Hours of Booty UnLooped broke its registration record with 1,525 participants who raised more than $780,000 to date for supportive oncology programs.

“Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and those living with cancer are in need of the programs and services funded by 24 Foundation now more than ever,” Executive Director Katy Ryan said. “Despite the circumstances, it is incredible how all our participants and partners got out there and made a huge difference for our cancer community.”

Participants from around the Charlotte region, 32 states and four countries created their own 24 Hours of Booty experience July 24 and 25 in their neighborhoods to spark hope for those impacted by cancer. Activities included bike riding, running, hiking, yoga, fitness challenges, midnight pizza, luminary displays, chalk art and camp outs.

24 Hours of Booty UnLooped also incorporated live streaming and virtual events to engage with participants during the 24 hours. 24 Foundation staff and participants followed CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Money raised supports cancer beneficiaries such as Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and Queens University of Charlotte. Donations are still being accepted and can be made at www.24foundation.org.

Top fundraising award winners included (amounts listed were as of noon July 25):

• Top Team: Team Cootie Jones – $43,000

• Top Fundraiser: Gary Parker, GreerWalker – $23,000

• First Runner Up Individual Fundraiser: Perrin Desportes – $19,000

• Second Runner Up Individual Fundraiser: Katie Bleau, AmWINS Group – $18,000

• First Runner Up Fundraising Team: AmWINS Group – $30,000

• Second Runner Up Fundraising Team: GreerWalker – $28,000

• Top Kids’ Fundraiser: Colsen Hofert, Spins Like Teen Spirit – $2,500

• First Runner Up Top Kids’ Fundraiser: Graham Chambers, Spins Like Teen Spirit – $1,500

• Second Runner Up Top Kid’s Fundraiser: Bobby Woodruff, Spins Like Teen Spirit – $900