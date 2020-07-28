Women’s Center designed to care for unique health needs

Photo courtesy of Novant Health

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has opened a new comprehensive center for women’s health care needs on the fourth floor of its SouthPark Medical Plaza.

The 36,000-square-foot space houses 10 specialty clinics with convenient, concierge-like amenities, including a guest services representative to greet and assist patients, appointment and referral coordinators and online scheduling with e-check in capabilities.

“This center is the only place in Charlotte where you’ll find head-to-toe women’s care in one location, with experts in everything from brain, heart and ob-gyn care to pelvic and sexual health and beyond,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of the Novant Health Physician Network. “We are so proud to offer these services, which will make it easier for women at every age to care for their complete health and well-being.”

For many diseases and illnesses, women have different symptoms than men and require a different approach to diagnosis and treatment. Physicians at the Women’s Center are trained to handle women’s health needs and tailor care to each individual, including heart and vascular, pulmonology, neurology, pelvic health, sexual health and wellness, behavioral health, breastfeeding support, breast surgery and obstetrics and gynecology.

“We know that women are responsible for making 80% of the household decisions when it comes to health, but they often neglect their own needs to take care of their families,” said Pat Campbell, the administrative executive of the Novant Health Women & Children’s Health Institute. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever for women who to make their health a priority. This center makes it easier for women to get high quality, coordinated care so they can get back to living their lives, which includes navigating a new normal through a pandemic.”

The 120,000-square-foot-space below the Women’s Center is also home to new and existing Novant Health clinics, including a variety of services to care for the whole family: senior care, memory care, pediatrics, rheumatology and infusion, uro-gynecology, family medicine, dermatology, imaging and physical therapy and rehab.

“Imagine being able to see all of your physicians the same day, in the same location,” Campbell said. “This is exactly what we are offering here. Coordinated back-to-back appointments and online scheduling are bringing unprecedented access and convenience to our female patients.”

With input from a focus group of women and SouthPark community members, the Women’s Center was intentionally designed to feel more like a spa than a medical clinic, with rose-colored walls, white marble counters, painted exam rooms and decorative artwork. Waiting areas offer charging stations, comfortable seating and an iPad check-in option.

Like all Novant Health clinics, in-person appointments are available should the provider determine necessary in place of a virtual visit. Visit www.NovantHealth.org/WomensCenterSouthPark for details.