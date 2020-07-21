Walk to End Alzheimer’s will spread across the community

Photo courtesy of Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will look different this year.

Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Charlotte on Oct. 17.

The fundraiser will include three parts:

– An opening ceremony will feature speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

– Everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends.

– The Alzheimer’s Association will create a promise garden in a “view only” format that participants can drive by on walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.



The event attracts thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In North Carolina, more than 180,000 people live with the disease and 479,000 people serve as caregivers.

Visit www.act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900 to sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte.