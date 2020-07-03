TV rescan required for antenna TV viewers

CHARLOTTE – TV viewers who receive free, over-the-air local TV will need to rescan their TVs to continue receiving local channels, including emergency and weather alerts.

Using the TV remote, select Scan or Autotune from the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. The TV will do the rest. Rescans are free.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies to provide more channels for wireless broadband services. When these stations change frequencies, consumers must rescan their TVs.

Visit www.TVAnswers.org for details.