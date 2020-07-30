Tacos 4 Life opening second of fifth Charlotte-area locations

Photo courtesy of Tacos 4 Life

CHARLOTTE – Tacos 4 Life will open its second North Carolina location on Aug. 10 at the Arboretum.

The fast casual restaurant is partnering with franchisees Chip and Kim Ladigo on their second of five locations in the Charlotte area.

As the 17th location for the brand, Tacos 4 Life at the Arboretum will raise nearly 1,000 meals per day for starving children. The brand and its guests have raised over 14 million meals since 2014. Since Charlotte’s first Tacos 4 Life opened in April 2018 at Concord Mills mall in Cabarrus County, guests have raised over 1.2 million meals.

“When we first brought Tacos 4 Life to North Carolina two years ago, our team and our mission were welcomed with open arms and dedicated guests,” co-founder Austin Samuelson said. “I am thrilled that we were able to work with Chip and his team on another location for the Charlotte community.”

The 4,250-square-foot restaurant design is airy, open and vibrant. The dining room, which has a seating capacity of 120, looks out onto the 52-seat patio.

“We are excited to open at the Arboretum and show our guests that Tacos 4 Life is dedicated to more than just making delicious tacos and food,” Chip Ladigo said. “Guests can eat locally, while making a global impact.”



Want to go?

Tacos 4 Life is next to Petco at 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. Those interested in applying for a job should visit www.tacos4lifejobs.com. The restaurant will employ 55 people.