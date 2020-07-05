Sustain Charlotte presents virtual conversation on re-envisioning streets

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte will host a virtual conversation with city leaders about how Charlotte’s streets are being transformed in creative ways, including Shared Streets, and the Black Lives Matter street mural.

Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba and Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt are among the speakers.

The free webinar, Re-envisioning Streets as Equitable Public Spaces, starts at 5 p.m. July 9. Registration is required.

The event is part of Sustain Charlotte’s Grow Smart CLT event series. Launched in 2018, the series explores how smarter growth can overcome challenges Charlotte faces due to its rapid population.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.