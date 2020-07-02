Surgeon’s kind gesture goes viral

Dr. Jewel Greywoode.

CHARLOTTE – A tweet about a surgeon putting his patient’s hair in braids before her surgery has gone viral, with many people commending the doctor for his care and foresight in making her recovery period easier.

That surgeon is Dr. Jewel Greywoode. He specializes in cosmetic and functional facial plastic surgery at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates and has been with the practice for almost a year.

On June 9, India Marshall had surgery with Greywoode for benign bone growths known as osteomas. She told CEENTA that on the first day after her surgery, she touched her head and felt braids underneath her bandages. It wasn’t until the second day, when she took off the bandages, that she saw them herself. She assumed the nurses had done them.

“Having my hair in braids made everything easier for recovery, especially since I have a lot of hair and wear it naturally,” Marshall told CEENTA. “I didn’t think anything about it until I went to my post-op appointment and Dr. Greywoode mentioned he did my braids.”

Marshall shared her story in a June 24 tweet that has since gone viral, racking up almost 600,000 likes on Twitter.

“So y’all know how I said I woke up from surgery w/more braids in my head than I came in w/and I thought it was the black nurses? I found out today at my post op appt that the surgeon (he’s black) did it. He said he has 3 little girls & they have wash day… I almost cried,” Marshall tweeted.

Greywoode said he wasn’t expecting Marshall’s experience to go viral and has been overwhelmed and appreciative of the response.

Whenever he has to make incisions in the scalp, Greywoode said he normally does his best to move his patients’ hair out of the way to avoid shaving their head, and when long enough, braiding is the best method.

“Nobody wants part or all of their hair shaved, especially women,” Greywoode said.

In Marshall’s case, Greywoode said her hair was very thick and curly, so braiding it was especially important. He knew a braid would protect her hair and prevent knots and tangles. He also used staples to close her incisions instead of stitches to avoid cutting her hair when removing stitches.

Greywoode learned how to braid from his sister when he was younger, and is used to doing it as a father. He has two daughters, ages 10 and 11, with hair that is very similar to Marshall’s and knows how important protecting the hair is.

At the end of the day, he just wants his patients to feel comfortable and “seen.”

“When you’re having surgery, you’re in one of your most vulnerable states. You are trusting the surgeon to take care of you when you’re under anesthesia,” Greywoode said. “When you have a surgeon that sees you as a person, a daughter or a wife of somebody, you know you’re going to get the best care.”

Marshall felt comfortable with Greywoode from the beginning. She said he was one of the few surgeons who really took into account that he didn’t want to leave any unnecessary scars. He told Marshall he wanted to leave her face as unmarked as possible.

“I have seen three other surgeons for consultations and treatments in the past, and they would just say what they needed to do and leave it at that. But with Dr. Greywoode, he took in the need to preserve my hair and my looks before deciding on how he would approach my surgery,” Marshall told CEENTA. “Sometimes in healthcare you feel like you’re a number and you’re in and out, but not with him.”

