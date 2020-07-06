State Farm agents donate to food bank

Photo courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE – Thirty-two Charlotte-area State Farm agents recently donated $16,600 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to help curb hunger in the area.

“Our communities are hurting right now, and our obligation is to step in and help our neighbors,” State Farm Agent Tom Harman said on behalf of the group. “Supporting the good work of Second Harvest Metrolina will go a long way toward helping our community get back on its feet.”

Kay Carter, CEO at the food bank, said the funding will provide food for a growing number residents in need.

“The COVID 19 pandemic burden coupled with job loss has had a drastic impact on the local population,” Carter said. “We are thankful to our local State Farm Agencies, who have stepped up to contribute. Partnerships like these are what allows the Food bank to meet a growing need.”

Second Harvest Metrolina distributed over 60 million pounds of food and household items throughout a 24-county service region in fiscal year 2018-19, providing food for over 800 partner agencies including soup kitchens, emergency pantries, homeless shelters, senior programs and low-income daycares.

