Self-pour wine bar opens in Madison Corners

CHARLOTTE – The Auto Pour, a self-serve wine bar, has opened in the Madison Corners Shopping Center.

TAP uses Napa Technology WineStation and PourMyBeer Technology. Customers can get a card at the entrance and swipe it at each station to pour their own drink.

TAP has 64 wines on self-pour taps. Pouring options consist of one, three and six ounces or customers can buy wine by the bottle. They’ll find wines from all over the world, as well as 18 self-pour taps for beer, hard cider and hard seltzer.

“We also love that we can offer a safe, casual outdoor patio and establishment to the Madison Park community to enjoy with their family and friends during this time,” said Megan Benny, co-owner and general manager.

TAP’s outdoor patio is pet- and kid-friendly with a children’s area. It offers a menu of charcuterie and cheese snack trays. Outside food is allowed inside the casual industrial wine bar. Limited seating during COVID-19 is available.

“We are making plans for food truck events, live music, run and bike clubs and trivia nights,” Benny said. “We look forward to making this Madison Park’s neighborhood stop.”

TAP is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Madison Corners is a 34,710-square-foot retail strip center and a 6,600-square-foot outparcel. It has received over $1 million in capital improvements. The renovation includes a re-designed exterior, landscaping, parking lot improvements, new roof, painting and wood features and signage.

New Forum Partners is seeking tenants to complement the neighborhood such as high-end and fast casual restaurants, coffee shops, yoga and fitness users, bakeries or markets. Jay Mitchener, of Thrift Commercial, is handling retail leasing.

On the web: www.theautopour.com