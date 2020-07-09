Sabor Latin Street Grill opening 17th location in Ballantyne

The new Sabor restaurant will be in the Ballantyne Quad at 14021 Conlan Circle. Photo courtesy of Sabor Latin Street Grill

CHARLOTTE – Sabor Latin Street Grill will open its 17th location this summer in Ballantyne.

The restaurant, located within the Ballantyne Quad development at 14021 Conlan Circle, will serve the same authentic Latin street food that has created fans across the Carolinas.

“We often get requests from Sabor fans in south Charlotte, and now we’re excited to share our fresh bold and authentic Latin street food south of I-485,” said Dalton Espaillat, CEO of Raydal Hospitality, the ownership group behind Sabor Latin Street Grill, La Caseta and Three Amigos Mexican Grill & Cantina.

The fresh, bold and authentic menu draws from favorites from El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia. The scratch-made kitchen creates salsas, empanadas, arepas, yuca fries, nachos and tacos.

The restaurant will have 101 seats, including 26 outside. The floor plan at the Ballantyne location will be slightly different from other locations.

“We have changed our design to flow better and decrease bottlenecks at the register and pickup areas,” Espaillat said.

He opened the first Sabor in Charlotte in 2013. The brand has grown to 16 restaurants across the Carolinas, including Pineville, Indian Trail, Wesley Chapel, as well as the Montford and SouthPark areas of Charlotte.