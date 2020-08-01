Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:
Lowest Scores
• Los Primos Catering (push cart), 1343 Sharon Road W. – 89.5
Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands to prep ready-to-eat foods; foods were not properly labeled; rice, chicken, beef, livers, grilled onions and grilled peppers were not held hot enough; slaw, red salsa, green salsa, pico, sour cream and cheese were not held cold enough; and unit did not have barriers to protect food from dirt.
• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90
Violations include: Employees didn’t properly wash hands before putting on gloves; corn dog and cheesecake weren’t held cold enough; house flies were present in back of house area; and metal pans were stacked wet.
28209
• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Reid’s Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 95
28210
• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 99
• Food Lion (seafood/market), 10120 Johnston Road – 99
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96.5
28211
• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
28226
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 97
• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7823 Colony Road – 100
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 98
• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
28277
• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 95
• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 97
• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 94
• Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 96.5
• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5
• CO Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91.5
• DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 95
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 98
• Magpies, 11212 Providence Road W. – 99.5
• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5
• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97
• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi) 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 99.5
• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 96
• Wendy`s, 7712 Rea Road – 96
• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 91
Pineville
• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92
