Restaurant inspections (July 24-30)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 24 to 30:

Lowest Scores

• Los Primos Catering (push cart), 1343 Sharon Road W. – 89.5

Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands to prep ready-to-eat foods; foods were not properly labeled; rice, chicken, beef, livers, grilled onions and grilled peppers were not held hot enough; slaw, red salsa, green salsa, pico, sour cream and cheese were not held cold enough; and unit did not have barriers to protect food from dirt.

• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90

Violations include: Employees didn’t properly wash hands before putting on gloves; corn dog and cheesecake weren’t held cold enough; house flies were present in back of house area; and metal pans were stacked wet.

28209

• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Reid’s Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 95

28210

• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 99

• Food Lion (seafood/market), 10120 Johnston Road – 99

• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96.5

28211

• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 98

• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Liltaco, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

28226

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 97

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7823 Colony Road – 100

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 98

• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

28277

• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95

• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 95

• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 97

• Blackfinn Ameripub, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Buffalo Wings And Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 94

• Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 96.5

• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 98.5

• CO Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91.5

• DB’s Tavern, 8155 Ardrey Kell Road – 95

• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 98

• Magpies, 11212 Providence Road W. – 99.5

• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5

• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 90

• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98.5

• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97

• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100

• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100

• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi) 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100

• Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 99.5

• Taco Bell, 8000 Providence Road – 96

• Wendy`s, 7712 Rea Road – 96

• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 91

Pineville

• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92