Novant Health wants to expand future Ballantyne hospital’s footprint

Novant Health provided these concept renderings for its South Charlotte Medical Center. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is asking city leaders to allow it to expand plans for a new three-story medical facility in Ballantyne.

The hospital giant is looking to build on 38 acres at the southeast intersection of Johnston Road and Providence Road West. The site was home to the Hall Family Farm.

The new hospital will have 36 beds, two operating rooms and a dedicated C-section operating room. It is expected to open in late 2023.

Novant Health asked Charlotte City Council on July 20 for permission to increase the allowed size of the facility from 223,000 to 262,000 square feet, a difference of 39,000 square feet. The petition also included several associated traffic improvements.

Susanne Todd, an attorney representing Novant Health, said the original square footage was based on prototype community-based hospitals similar to those in Matthews and Mint Hill.

“During the course of the rezoning, Novant staff provided feedback and cited areas that, based on community demand, they really wished they had more space for,” Todd said.

Those areas include women’s services, imaging, oncology infusion, logistics, storage and supply chain.

Councilman Ed Driggs, who represents the Ballantyne area, voiced his support for the project and had no issue with the increase in size.

“I just wanted to thank Novant for this additional investment in south Charlotte, which will add to an amenity that is going to be appreciated down here,” Driggs said.

Council may decide on the request as early as August.

The hospital was originally slated for a nearby property at 15825 Marvin Road belonging to Grace Christian Church. The church sold 18 acres to Novant Health early last year, before the health system bought the farm site.

Novant Health has yet to announce what it plans to do with the church property.