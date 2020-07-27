Novant Health recognized nationally for disability inclusion

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The recognition comes after completing the Disability Equality Index, a benchmarking tool to gauge an organization’s level of disability workplace inclusion relative to other businesses in areas such as culture, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.

“This recognition demonstrates how we’re living out our core value of diversity and inclusion at Novant Health,” said Tanya Blackmon, chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer. “We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all patients and team members, including those with disabilities.”

Novant Health scored an 80% on the 2020 survey. Top-scoring businesses — those scoring 80% or higher — are recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

Novant Health creates an inclusive environment for people with disabilities in the following ways: