Nonprofit unveils Central Park concept for north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE – Friends of Queen’s Park has released professional renderings showing the nonprofit’s vision for transforming 220 acres north of Uptown Charlotte from an industrial railyard site into a Central Park.

The public can view the renderings at www.QueensParkCLT.org.

Situated at the intersection of the Cross-Charlotte Trail, the Lynx Blue Line, the Rail Trail and North Tryon Street, the park will accommodate amenities such as a flexible great lawn, a regional cultural district, and a natural area that showcases nature and natural systems.

The nonprofits says the park will be a catalyst for growth sitting in the middle of a larger area of urban renewal, marked by Optimist Hall, Camp North End, and the North Tryon Vision Plan. Friends of Queen’s Park envisions an expansive urban park that will contribute to Charlotte’s quality of life in the following ways:

● Queen’s Park will link and center eight neighborhoods of North End Smart District now separated by a railyard expanse.

● The park will provide opportunities for cultural events, festivals and other events through public amenities and art.

● Queens Park will transform the gray railyard into a vibrant greenspace, adding back trees to our dwindling canopy. It will connect to the regional greenway system.

Friends of Queen’s Park asks supporters to post to social media using the hashtag #Tracks2Trees. The public also can show their support by ordering a Queen’s Park shirt, donating to the group or signing up to volunteer on its website.