Night lane closures continue this week on I-277

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277, requiring several ramp closures this week.

Each night, crews will close inbound lanes from Wilkinson Boulevard to the outer loop, as well as ramps from I-77 South to the outer loop (exit 9B), from the outer loop to I-77 North (exit 1C), and from Clarkson Street to the outer loop. The closures will wrap up by 5 a.m. the following day through Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m., crews will close ramps from Clarkson Street to the outer loop, as well as the outer loop to Carson Boulevard (exit 1D), to College Street (exit 1E), and South Boulevard (exit 1E). Ramps will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.