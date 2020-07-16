Multifamily developer envisions project on Ridge Road

CHARLOTTE – Alliance Residential Realty has closed on the acquisition of nearly 11 acres at 5050 Ridge Road for the development of Broadstone Highland Creek, a walkable luxury multifamily community.

Construction will begin this year. It is set to welcome residents in early 2022.

Broadstone Highland Creek will consist of 260 apartment units averaging 991 square feet and seven townhomes. Units will have one to three bedrooms.

The project will also include 8,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space on Ridge Road. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, clubroom, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park.

Donald Santos, managing director for Alliance Residential Realty, said Broadstone Highland Creek will provide residents with “the convenient perks of city life in a warm, suburban community.”

Alliance Residential Realty has been active in Charlotte.

The firm acquired nearly 15 acres at 2215 Silver Crescent Drive to develop Broadstone Ayrsley.

Broadstone Queen City in South End is welcoming residents this month into 260 studio, one- and two-bedroom homes.

Last year, the company delivered 345 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at Broadstone Bryant Park in the FreeMore West neighborhood.

Alliance Residential Realty said it has several upcoming projects in 2020 in the Charlotte, Charleston and Raleigh-Durham markets.