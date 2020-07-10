Mecklenburg County provides COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County reported 13,757 COVID-19 cases, including 163 deaths, among residents on July 10.

Most deaths were over age 60. Twenty deaths were ages 40 to 59. All but two deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Nearly two out of three deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

An average of 175 individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized during the past week. This represents an increase over the last 14 days, according to the county.

An average of 11.4% of people tested were positive for COVID-19 during the past week. There was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive over the past 14 days.

Data includes only tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health.

The county said social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased over the last 14 days, based on publicly available mobility tracking data. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The county made these observations based on July 8 data of 13,285 cases and 163 deaths:

About three in four reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. More than one-third of reported cases are Hispanic, most of whom are younger adults.

About one in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were over 60 were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.