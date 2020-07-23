Mecklenburg County offers refuge from extreme heat

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County is working to ensure residents are able to seek refuge from extreme heat.

The plan will open cooling stations following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will make available county and community partner resources.

In collaboration with Salvation Army Center of Hope, Roof Above has erected a large tent on its campus (945 N. College St.) to provide shade to anyone seeking respite from the heat, along with misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs. Roof Above has also extended its Day Center hours from 1 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and are available to those who need it.

Park and Recreation is providing fans to people 60 and older and those aged 18 to 59 who receive disability income, while supplies last. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or state ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when picking up a fan.

Distribution locations for fans:

▪ Albemarle Road Recreation Center, 5027 Idlewild Road N., Mint Hill, 980-314-1011

▪ Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1111

▪ Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1121

▪ Methodist Home Recreation Center, 3200 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, 980-314-1105

▪ Southview Recreation Center, 1720 Vilma St., Charlotte, 980-314-1105

▪ Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, 980-314-1320

The Department of Social Services will deliver free fans to people 60 and older, and those aged 18 to 59 who receive disability income, during an extreme heat event. To register, call 704-432-1111 Monday through Friday, or 980-314-7018 on the weekends.

DSS is also working with Crisis Assistance Ministries to help seniors and adults with disabilities connect with the Crisis Intervention Program for utility and rent assistance.

Curbside rent and utility assistance are available for Mecklenburg County residents at 500-A Spratt St., Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Payments are made directly to the landlord or utility company. Seniors and adults with disabilities who are unable to go to CAM themselves, should call 704-432-1111 and a DSS social worker will provide assistance.