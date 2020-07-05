Legion Brewing designated as place to pick up free mask

CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing SouthPark is one of 13 breweries across the region distributing free masks as part of Atrium Health’s initiative to donate 1 million masks to the community.

Atrium Health is relying on businesses and organizations to help distribute them, particularly to those most at risk of spreading COVID-19.

The hospital system lists Legion Brewing SouthPark’s hours as 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 5610 Carnegie Blvd.

Other breweries giving out masks include Birdsong Brewing, Brewers at 4001 Yancey, Edge City Brewery, Heist Brewery, Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood, NoDa Brewery, Old Mecklenburg Brewery, Resident Culture Brewing, Sycamore Brewing, The Unknown Brewing and Wooden Robot Brewery.

The Harris and Morrison Family branches of YMCA are also designated sites for free masks.

Visit www.atriumhealth.org/about-us/coronavirus/masks for more locations.