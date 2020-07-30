Humane Society of Charlotte continues capital campaign

CHARLOTTE — The Humane Society of Charlotte is distributing paw-shaped yard signs to raise awareness about the ongoing capital campaign that will support the construction of a new, animal resource center.

HSC kicked off the public phase of it’s capital campaign in September 2019. It hopes to continue raising awareness for the remaining $3 million to construct the new center.

HSC said the current shelter lacks properly climate-controlled kennels and is in a critical state of disrepair. The limited space impacts its ability to offer access to affordable veterinary care, training, behavior assistance and education initiatives. HSC touches the lives of more than 35,000 animals and re-homes 3,000 animals per year.

The Humane Society of Charlotte urges members of the community to visit www.anewhomeforhsc.org to learn how they can support the effort.