Home furnishings given luxurious backdrop

Photo courtesy of RH Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – RH Charlotte, The Gallery at Phillips Place represents the brand’s intent of revolutionizing retail while continuing its foray into hospitality with a glass-encased rooftop restaurant and wine bar.

RH Charlotte features artistic installations of luxury home furnishings in a gallery setting, including full floors devoted to RH Interiors, Modern and Outdoor. It includes an interactive Interior Design Firm & Atelier, providing design services.

“We don’t build retail stores,” CEO Gary Friedman said. “We create architecturally inspiring spaces that activate all of the senses and cannot be replicated online. It’s an immersive experience that blurs the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality, and we’re proud to introduce it to the Queen City.”

At the top of a double floating staircase, visitors arrive to RH Rooftop Restaurant – a year-round skylit garden escape offering an ingredient-driven menu in a space layered with crystal chandeliers, banquette seating defined by Japanese boxwood hedging and heritage olive trees. The restaurant opens onto a landscaped park.

Influenced by classical gardens of Europe, the space features a series of RH Outdoor lounge spaces with overhead canopies, trellised London plane trees and the sound of fountains.

Situated just off the grand stair on the third level, a climate-controlled wine bar features curated selections from around the world, as well as limited production offerings from vintners in California’s Napa Valley.

On level two, visitors will discover RH Modern and the RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier. The interactive studio features private client presentation rooms and an RH Rugs showroom presenting an exclusive collection.

Visitors will also find rooms featuring RH Interiors collections from internationally renowned designers, as well as one-of-a-kind antiques and artifacts from Friedman’s travels.