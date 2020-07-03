Health inspections (June 26-July 2)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 26 to July 2:
Lowest Scores
• JC Tacos (mobile food) 1343 Sharon Road W. – 84.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employees handled trash/payment and don gloves without washing hands; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat pork and steak in reach-in cooler; cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, red salsa, green salsa, cheese, pork and beef tongue were not held cold enough; and ham, pork, steak, beef tongue, red salsa, green salsa, slaw and beans weren’t marked with dates.
• La Lonchera Latapatia (mobile Food), 10703 Park Road – 91
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer used bare hands to turn faucet off; and flies were throughout the facility.
Charlotte (28209)
• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94
• Carmella’s Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 92.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97
• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 98.5
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 95
• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 94.5
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Ha Pigsmith’s Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 96
• JC Tacos (mobile food) 1343 Sharon Road W. – 84.5
• La Lonchera Latapatia (mobile Food), 10703 Park Road – 91
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 97
• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 96.5
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 98
• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 98
• Your Custom Catering & Events4800 Wedgewood Drive – 99.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Arthur’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
• Chinos Taqueria (mobile food), 911 N. Wendover Road – 94.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5
• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 96
• Wendys, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28226)
• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 95
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria And Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98
• Trio Restaurant, 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy. – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 94
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 96
Pineville
• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 94.5
Leave a Reply