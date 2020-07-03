Health inspections (June 26-July 2)

Photo courtesy of Bonefish Grill

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 26 to July 2:

Lowest Scores

• JC Tacos (mobile food) 1343 Sharon Road W. – 84.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employees handled trash/payment and don gloves without washing hands; raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat pork and steak in reach-in cooler; cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, red salsa, green salsa, cheese, pork and beef tongue were not held cold enough; and ham, pork, steak, beef tongue, red salsa, green salsa, slaw and beans weren’t marked with dates.

• La Lonchera Latapatia (mobile Food), 10703 Park Road – 91

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer used bare hands to turn faucet off; and flies were throughout the facility.

Charlotte (28209)

• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94

• Carmella’s Pizza Grill, 1513 Montford Drive – 92.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 2717 South Blvd. – 97

• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 98.5

• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 95

• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 94.5

• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98.5

Charlotte (28210)

• Ha Pigsmith’s Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 96

• JC Tacos (mobile food) 1343 Sharon Road W. – 84.5

• La Lonchera Latapatia (mobile Food), 10703 Park Road – 91

• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 97

• Palm Restaurant, 6705 Phillips Place Court – 96.5

• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 96.5

• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 98

• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 98

• Your Custom Catering & Events4800 Wedgewood Drive – 99.5

Charlotte (28211)

• Arthur’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 96

• Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5

• Chinos Taqueria (mobile food), 911 N. Wendover Road – 94.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5

• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 93.5

• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 96

• Wendys, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 98

Charlotte (28226)

• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 95

• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria And Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98

• Trio Restaurant, 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy. – 96.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97

• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5

• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road – 99

Charlotte (28277)

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 94

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5

• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 96

Pineville

• El Veracruz Restaurant, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 94.5