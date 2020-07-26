Health Inspections (July 17-23)

Whole Foods at Waverly (SCW file photo)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants July 17-23:

Lowest Scores

• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 90

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employee health policy couldn’t be located; paper towels weren’t at hand sink in food prep area; soda dispenser nozzle had organic build-up; and items in display units (hot wings, breaded wings and hot dogs) weren’t held hot enough.

• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5

Violations include: Employee drinks were on shelving and equipment; hand sinks didn’t have paper towels; cooked chicken breast wasn’t held in pan hot enough; food in coolers (shredded cheese and diced tomatoes) wasn’t held cold enough; and bottle of degreaser hung on clean utensil rack.

Charlotte (28209)

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Nekter Juice Bar, 2725 South Blvd. – 95

• Reid’s Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 96

Charlotte (28210)

• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Domino’s Pizza 8510 Park Road – 95

• Park 51 Care, 10703 Park Road – 96.5

• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 95

• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 95

Charlotte (28211)

• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• KFC, 1101 N. Wendover Road – 95

• Leroy Fox – 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96

• Little Mamas Italian Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant 911 N. Wendover Road – 95.5

• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5

• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 92

• Poppy`s Bagels and More, 2921 Providence Road – 96.5

• Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 98.5

• Smashburger, 4400 Randolph Road – 97.5

• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 98.5

• The Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 97.5

• The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 99

Charlotte (28226)

• 7-Eleven, 5701 Providence Road – 95.5

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 96.5

• Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

• Chi Thai, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 3333 Pineville Matthews Road – 99

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 94

Charlotte (28277)

• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 94.5

• Anzi Pizzeria & Pasta, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 94

• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5

• The Butchers Market, 8410 Rea Road – 98

• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (pizza bar), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 99.5

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7852 Rea Road – 97.5

• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 94.5

• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 97

• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 95

• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 97

• Poke Cafe, 11318 N. Community House – 98.5

• Starbucks – Target, 7860 Rea Road – 98

• Target Food Avenue/Starbucks, 9870 Rea Road – 99.5

• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 99

• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 92.5

Pineville

• Sam’s Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5