Griffin to direct Mecklenburg County’s community resources department

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has promoted Yulonda Griffin to director of the community resources department.

Rodney Adams, who served in the position for three years, is scheduled to retire in July after 32 years with the county.

Griffin will be responsible for providing leadership of staff in the Community Resource Centers, Child Support Services Division, Unified Workforce Development Program and the Consolidated HHS Mail Services Center.

Griffin has over 24 years of experience in human services, having worked in Mecklenburg County since 1999.

She has served as social services supervisor, quality and training coordinator/supervisor, and social services manager at DSS, prior to assuming her role as assistant community resource center director.

“Yulonda’s career with the county has been one of dedication and service,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Throughout her tenure with Mecklenburg County, Griffin has led numerous collaborative projects, working with state and local agencies, as well as with other HHS departments, community partner agencies, and neighborhood leaders in a continued effort to strengthen the community.

Griffin was instrumental in leading Mecklenburg’s transition into the Affordable Care Act and serves as a steering committee member for the Freedom Corridor Community Collaborative.

She has also been recognized as an Emerging Leader by the American Public Human Services Association.