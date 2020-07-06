Girls on the Run councils merge to expand reach

CHARLOTTE – Girls on the Run Foothills has merged with Girls on the Run Charlotte in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties, creating Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte.

Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte now includes nearly 200 community, elementary, and middle school sites across Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba and Cleveland counties.

Officials said the merger allows the organization to serve more girls while ensuring high quality program delivery.

Girls on the Run is an after-school physical activity-based, positive youth development program for more than 3,500 third- through eighth-grade girls in the area.

The program teaches life skills through fun interactive lessons and running games to build confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness.

The fall will feature virtual and in-person programming. Registration is scheduled to open mid-August at www.gotrgreaterclt.org.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our daily email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online. Click here to be added to the distribution list.