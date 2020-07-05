Fortune 50 firm selects Charlotte for East Coast headquarters

CHARLOTTE – Centene Corporation announced July 1 it has selected Charlotte as the future home of its new East Coast headquarters, creating more than 3,237 new jobs in the city.

Centene will invest $1,034,900,790 to develop a corporate campus in the University City area. The campus will house the 3,200 employees and feature an on-site daycare center and corporate “university” for training.

The project will be developed in four phases and include two office buildings, a data center, and the corporate university center. Available roles will include technology, operations, customer service, finance, human resources, medical management positions, and other corporate positions with an average annual salary of $100,089.

More than 1,000 of the new positions are operations roles with an average salary of $63,000.

The announcement represents the largest economic development project in the history of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Business Investment Grant program by jobs and capital investment. It is the largest project to be announced in North Carolina by job creation since the Job Development Investment Grant program began.

“Today’s announcement is a historic occasion for Charlotte and comes at a most opportune time,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We are excited to welcome Centene to the Queen City. Our entire region will benefit from the company’s community-driven mission and commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Centene, listed at 42 on the Fortune 500, specializes in managed health care solutions. It is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Charlotte has become a vibrant market for the private sector to operate, and to position itself for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Michael Neidorff, president and CEO of Centene Corporation. “We are optimistic about Centene’s future in Charlotte and look forward to the city’s continued prosperity. We intend to be a strong part of this community.”

