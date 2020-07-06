Former Marine pays it forward to Veterans Bridge Home

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Mutual

CHARLOTTE – Northwestern Mutual recognized Richard Worrell as one of 16 financial advisors who go above and beyond in giving back to the community by awarding him a $15,000 grant for a charity of his choice.

Worrell, managing partner at Northwestern Mutual – Charlotte, is using the grant to support Veterans Bridge Home, which helps people transition after military service by identifying their education, employment and healthcare needs.

Worrell has served on its board for three years and along with his office team, provides veterans with connections, professional advice and mentorship to connect them with job offers, housing and a supportive community.

“As a former U.S. Marine, I have incredible appreciation for the sacrifice and service our military veterans have made for their country,” Worrell said. “I am extremely passionate about helping them succeed in their post-military life, and Veterans Bridge Home offers not only critical resources, but inspiration and a sense of purpose.”

Northwestern Mutual donated more than $310,000 in grants to nonprofits on behalf of the 2020 recipients through its foundation. Northwestern Mutual has donated over $6 million to nonprofits since 1995.

“Fueled by passion and commitment to service, these advisors continue to better the lives of others through volunteerism,” said Eric Christophersen, president of Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

