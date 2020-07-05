Duke Energy exec to lead Charlotte’s COVID-19 recovery efforts

CHARLOTTE – Shawn Heath will align and manage the city’s COVID-19 recovery and resiliency as a special assistant to the city manager. He’ll work with senior leadership to ensure the city’s programs are supporting residents and businesses.

His experience and commitment to Charlotte will help ensure the city is doing all it can to support residents and businesses, City Manager Marcus Jones said.

Shawn spent 18 years with Duke Energy including his most recent role as president of the Duke Energy Foundation and the chief of staff for the Duke Energy CEO.

“Like everybody in Charlotte, I have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and saw this as a tremendous opportunity to serve the residents of Charlotte in this critical time,” Heath said.

He serves on the boards for Child Care Resources, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Foundation and Sustain Charlotte. He has served on boards for Read Charlotte, Project LIFT and Central Piedmont Community College Foundation.