Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center offers additional swim days

CHARLOTTE – Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is offering additional days for summer pool time.

Double Oaks is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is at 2014 Statesville Ave.

Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation has available two-hour time blocks (limit of 60 patrons per block, first come, first served) at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Guests will have 1.5 hours to swim with the remaining 30 minutes for staff to clean. Bring your own chair if you need one.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is also open on Saturdays and Sundays.