COVID-19 Response Fund awards $4.3M to 97 nonprofits

CHARLOTTE – More than $4.3 million has been awarded to 97 nonprofits in the fourth round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

To date, over $14 million has been granted to nonprofits helping those affected by the pandemic with basic needs such as child care, education, housing, food, financial assistance, legal advocacy, health, mental health and workforce development.

The latest grants were awarded via a competitive grant cycle open to all Mecklenburg County 501c3 nonprofits that met eligibility requirements. Since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund was launched on March 16, more than $19.4 million has been raised from corporations, foundations, individuals and local government.

Visit www.uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for details on future grant cycles.

The COVID-19 Response Fund is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

The fourth round of grants are as follows:



Basic Needs

$10,000 to Charlotte Pride

$4,560 to Charlotte Village Network

$50,000 to CrossRoads Corporation for Affordable Housing and Community Development

$25,000 to Lakewood Neighborhood Alliance

$10,000 to Liberian Community Association of Greater Charlotte

$5,000 to LIFESPAN

$5,000 to National Church Residence of Charlotte, NC

$20,000 to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte

$50,000 to Renaissance West Community Initiative

$50,000 to Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church



Child Welfare

$25,000 to Foster Village Charlotte

$50,000 to Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center



Youth/Education/Summer Programs

$30,000 to Above and Beyond Students

$25,000 to Autism Charlotte

$25,000 to Autism Society of North Carolinas

$15,000 to B.E.A.M. Foundation

$20,000 to Brookstone Schools of Mecklenburg County

$15,000 to Carolina Youth Coalition

$26,000 to Carolinas Aviation Museum

$25,000 to Charlotte Bilingual Preschool

$100,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center

$25,000 to Classroom Central

$45,000 to Cops & Barbers

$10,000 to Digi-Bridge

$117,000 to Discovery Place

$20,000 to E2D

$10,000 to EmpowHERment

$10,000 to Gardhouse Limited

$5,700 to Gen-One

$11,000 to Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council

$20,000 to Heart Math Tutoring

$20,000 to Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas

$10,000 to La Escuelita San Marcos

$30,000 to MeckEd

$35,000 to ParentChild+

$11,535 to Philips Academy of North Carolina

$5,000 to Profound Gentlemen

$10,000 to Project One Scholarship Fund

$20,000 to Project Scientist

$10,000 to R. Bruce Irons Camp Fund

$15,000 to Restorative Justice CLT

$15,000 to S.T.A.R.S. Math & English Academy

$15,000 to Sports Biz Cares

$20,000 to The Learning Collaborative

$200,000 to Salvation Army Charlotte

$15,000 to Thrive Global Project

$75,000 to United Negro College Fund

$500,000 to YMCA of Greater Charlotte



Financial/Rental/Housing Assistance

$75,000 to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte

$30,000 to Community Link Programs of Traveler Aid Society of Central Carolinas

$35,000 to Grameen America

$37,500 to Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity

$50,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region



Food Security

$20,000 to Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen

$5,000 to First United Methodist Church

$41,800 to Friendship Trays

$50,000 to Historic West End Partners

$100,000 to ourBRIDGE for Kids

$40,000 to Project BOLT

$25,000 to Sandra and Leon Levine Jewish Community Center

$37,500 to The Bulb

$30,400 to Reeder Memorial Missions Place

$10,000 to Learning Help Centers of Charlotte

$125,000 to World Central Kitchen



Health/Mental Health/Substance Abuse

$35,000 to Ada Jenkins Families and Careers Development Center

$25,000 to Bridge to Recovery

$80,000 to Care Ring

$22,000 to HeartBright Foundation

$25,000 to HopeWay Foundation

$100,000 to MedAssist of Mecklenburg

$9,324 to Mental Health America

$15,000 to Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency

$15,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte

$18,325 to Shelter Health Services

$16,000 to Teen Health Connection

$17,000 to The Relatives

$20,000 to Wilson Oasis



Shelter

$75,000 to Carolina CARE Partnership

$75,000 to Charlotte Family Housing

$10,000 to Gracious Hands Transitional Housing

$40,000 to Hope Haven

$30,000 to The Hope House Foundation

$352,859 to Roof Above

$13,000 to Samaritan House

$50,000 to Socialserve



Workforce Development/Business Support

$21,900 to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation

$50,000 to City Startup Labs

$25,000 to Grace Mar Services

$75,000 to North Carolina Institute for Minority Economic Development

$50,000 to Prospera North Carolina

$55,000 to The ROC Charlotte

$50,000 to Urban League of Central Carolinas



Other

$11,391 to Apparo

$50,000 to Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

$50,000 to Coalicion Latinoamericana

$150,000 to Reopening Business Public Awareness Campaign

