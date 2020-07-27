Convention Center construction alters LYNX Blue Line service on Aug. 1, 2

CHARLOTTE – The LYNX Blue Line will experience service impacts in Uptown on Aug. 1 and 2 to accommodate ongoing construction activities at the Charlotte Convention Center.

There will be no LYNX Blue Line service from the Carson Station to 7th Street Station.

CATS will use a “LYNX Connector” bus-bridge from the Carson Station to 7th Street Station. Each affected station will be served by a nearby bus stop.

The bus-bridge will go into effect at the start of service Saturday, Aug. 1 and continue until the end of service Sunday, Aug. 2. Normal LYNX service will resume Monday morning, Aug. 3.

Regular local fare will be required and serves as a transfer.

Future transit service impacts, related to convention center construction, will be announced at a later date.

Call CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 for details.