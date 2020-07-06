Community management firms form alliance

The HOA division of Goldsmith has joined forces with Community Association Management Services, expanding reach and offering innovative solutions to more than 600 communities across the Carolinas.

Goldsmith and CAMS provide management solutions to over 600 community associations across the Carolinas, from multi-tiered master-planned communities to small, single family neighborhoods.

CAMS is an industry leader in technological innovation, having developed Vantaca – the software Goldsmith is implementing across all of its community association clients.

Together, they’ll optimize processes while maintaining a focus on technological innovation, ultimately expanding reach in both the N.C. and S.C. markets.

“We at Goldsmith are excited to start a new phase of service-oriented community management with the support of a great company like CAMS,” Goldsmith owner Tricia Ostendorff said. “Our business philosophy is so similar to that of CAMS that it feels like a natural fit. The support and technology CAMS brings will position us not only for growth, but will provide us with a solid support foundation to better serve the Upstate area communities.”

On the surface, clients and homeowners can expect to see little to no change in day-to-day interactions. Each company will retain its name, and management teams across both firms will continue to serve existing clients.

Clients will benefit from the increased back-office capacity offered by the alliance of the two firms.

