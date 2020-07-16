Charlotte grants $2M to 195 small businesses impacted by pandemic

CHARLOTTE — Giovy Buyers, owner of Southern Blossom Florist, was forced to close the doors of her business in March when Gov. Roy Cooper issued a shelter-in-place order for non-essential businesses.

To make matters worse, all of her summer events canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on.

Buyers did what she could to keep the business alive including applying to the City of Charlotte’s Access to Capital Small Business Recovery program. She won a grant for $10,000.

“I was grateful to be awarded the Access to Capital Small Business Recovery Grant, because I was two months late on rent and going into another month,” Buyers said. “In addition, I will be able to pay some of our vendors.”

Through the program, the city has issued $2.16 million in grants to 195 small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The city partnered with Foundation For The Carolinas to launch the program, which will distribute $30 million in federal CARES Act funding. Applications will be accepted through July 31.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and our city recovery task force meets weekly to offer assistance and guidance during this pandemic,” Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said. “The Access to Capital Small Business Recovery program is one of the best tools available to provide vital resources, and I encourage all small businesses to apply, because you could qualify for the next round of grant payouts.”

Businesses receiving grants have included convenience stores, restaurants, hair salons and florists. Of the first round of grantees, 181 businesses had five or fewer employees and 14 had between six and 25 employees.

The program is part of the City’s Open for Business initiative and is distributing grants of either $10,000 or $25,000 (depending on the number of employees) to small businesses headquartered within Charlotte city limits that have been affected by the pandemic.

“We knew from the start that these grants would be a lifeline for many in our business community to survive and make it possible to thrive for their families and their employees’ families,” City Councilman James Mitchell said.

Want to apply?

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 31. Visit www.fftc.org/CLTCityGrant for a list of criteria.

Beginning July 20, small business owners can visit various YMCA branches for help submitting their applications. Locations, hours and details will be available July 17 at www.fftc.org/CLTCityGrantFAQ.

A customer service team can be reached at cltcitygrant@fftc.org or 704-998-6499.