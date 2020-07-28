Charlotte extends deadline to apply for Access to Capital

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has extended the deadline to apply for its Access to Capital program from July 31 to Aug. 2.

Through the small business recovery program, Charlotte will distribute $30 million in federal CARES Act funding to small businesses headquartered within city limits.

Applications will be randomly selected via software each day for review rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. The program distributes grants of $10,000 or $25,000, depending on the number of employees.

The program is a part of the City’s Open for Business Initiative.