Carolina Women’s Club supports ANSWER Scholarship during COVID-19

The ANSWER Scholarship has helped these women obtain higher education and training. Photo courtesy of Andrea Cooper

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Women’s Club has donated nearly $12,000 to ANSWER Scholarship, continuing its support of the nonprofit that sends local moms to college.

ANSWER Scholarship provides college scholarships, mentoring and training to mothers in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. Most are single moms. All have children ages pre-K-12 at home so the children can learn from example and be inspired to go to college, too.

The Carolina Women’s Club was unable to host its traditional in-person fundraising event this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions. But Lara Schultz, vice president of philanthropy, re-imagined Carolina Women’s Club’s fundraising efforts and spearheaded its first virtual online wine pull and gift basket fundraiser.

“We’re elated that our members were so generous in this time of uncertainty,” Schultz said.

Along with the financial scholarship, ANSWER connects each of its scholars with a volunteer mentor through its Mentors For Mom program. Mentors provide support to scholarship recipients with the challenges of balancing school, work and parenting. Mentors For Mom is one reason why ANSWER scholars have a graduation rate above 80%, compared to half that for non-traditional students nationally. Several Carolina Women’s Club members have volunteered as mentors to ANSWER moms.

ANSWER is dedicated to giving moms the tools for economic mobility in our region, including training workshops on job interview skills and other essential topics. ANSWER alumnae responding to a 2019 survey reported a 32% increase in salary after earning their college degree.

The Carolina Women’s Club has contributed to ANSWER since spring 2016, donating more than $50,000 over the past five years.

“ANSWER provides a mother with more than just monetary scholarship assistance,” Carolina Women’s Club co-founder Bearle Chamblee said. “Its total follow-through system of moral support, coaching, connections and constant encouragements provides the recipients with the necessary resources to succeed.”

Want to help?

ANSWER has awarded more than $465,000 in college scholarships since 2006. The nonprofit accepts financial donations through www.answerscholarship.org.