Blackhawk Hardware opens downstairs sales floor

Photo courtesy of Blackhawk Hardware

CHARLOTTE — Blackhawk Hardware’s newly renovated walk-out basement is open to customers.

Shoppers can browse the relocated automotive, plumbing and electrical departments on the lower level. The tool and lawn and garden departments as well as weed killer and pest control are in the process of being moved downstairs, with expected completion by mid-August. One cash register is open while two additional checkout stations are being installed.

“Though the store expansion is still a work-in-progress, we’re excited to welcome customers to our new downstairs space,” co-owner Andy Wilkerson said. “It’s the same Blackhawk they know and love, with more fun products and aisles to explore.”

The new lower level also features its own entrance for those who park in the backlot of Park Road Shopping Center, making it more convenient for customers who want quick in-and-out service. Shoppers can access either floor via a newly installed elevator or staircase in the center of the store.

Blackhawk has also begun restructuring the departments on the main level, allowing the housewares, grilling, seasonal, pet, paint and cabinet hardware departments to expand their offerings.

Other features such as a woodshop viewing area, spiral slide and remote-controlled model train set are still in the planning phase of renovations. Construction of the 12,000-square-foot expansion began in fall 2019 and is anticipated to be complete by spring 2021.

“Our employees have been an incredible help throughout the entire expansion progress,” General Manager Craig Anderson said. “We look forward to growing our team and keeping up our reputation as the most fun hardware store in the world.”

Visit www.blackhawkhardware.com or call 704-525-2682 for details.