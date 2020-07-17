2020 Best of the Weekly: Sports & Fitness

Christian McCaffrey, of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, talk to youth at Dick’s Sporting Goods. SCW file photo

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Sports as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Dance Studio: Steps N Motion

Dancers can really express themselves at Steps N Motion, whether through ballet, hip hop, tap, jazz or contemporary classes. There’s also a musical theater class, summer camps, competitive teams and elite programs. Each year, Steps N Motion puts on a professional show at Ovens Auditorium.

8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte

www.stepsnmotion.com

704-845-1180

Best Golf Course: Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation

This semi-private golf club has a Tom Jackson-designed 18-hole championship golf course with Bermuda fairways and Crenshaw bent grass greens. There is zoysia grass around the bunkers, allowing for greater definition and creating the best condition and challenges of a premier course. In addition, Olde Sycamore offers a full-service clubhouse, lessons and clinics.

7500 Olde Sycamore Drive, Charlotte

www.oldesycamoregolf.com

704-573-1000

Best Gym: Life Time Charlotte

The motto at Life Time Charlotte is simple: #LoveYourLife. For every passion and pursuit you have, you’ll find a community full of support, energy and expertise to push you as far as you want to go. Life Time Charlotte offers classes in everything, top-notch trainers and motivators, ways to get families working together and facilities for trying new sports.

11220 Golf Links Drive, Charlotte

https://my.lifetime.life/clubs/nc/charlotte.html

704-901-7100

Best Park: Pineville Lake Park

At Lake Park, you can go fishing, play on playgrounds and swings, walk the trail that goes around the lake or take your furry friend to Canine Commons Dog Park. Cool off on the splash pad on hot days.

909 Lakeview Drive, Pineville

www.pinevillenc.gov

704-889-2400

Best Sporting Goods Store: Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Pineville store recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, and combined with the popular SouthPark location, Dick’s is looking good. Inside, outdoorsmen and athletes will find everything they’re looking for from sports and camping gear to apparel, hunting and fishing supplies, golf clubs and more.

SouthPark (4325 Barclay Downs Drive) & Pineville (11001 Carolina Place Pkwy.)

www.dickssportinggoods.com

