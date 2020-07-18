2020 Best of the Weekly: Professional Services

Move Pack Clean participates in a Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo. SCW file photo

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Professional Services as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Attorney: Kliebert Law

After working at two of the largest law firms, Kate Kliebert founded Kliebert Law to work with clients on a more personal level. Her ability to anticipate problems before they arise allows her to tackle obstacles proactively, saving her clients time and money. Kliebert Law specializes in data privacy, business and consumer identity theft, trademark and copyright and business operations and litigation.

200 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.kliebertlaw.com

704-940-5581

Best Bank: Uwharrie Bank

Uwharrie Bank believes in making a difference and is big on volunteerism and hands-on work with local charities and nonprofits. That’s what makes them more than a bank. These core values carry over into their services, whether customers need to manage their accounts or apply for a mortgage or loan.

141 Providence Road and 5231 Piper Station Drive

www.uwharrie.com

704-991-2828 (Providence) & 980-960-5600 (Rea)

Best Cleaning Service: Poseidon Cleaning Solutions

The cleaners at Poseidon cover a 50-point checklist when tackling homes and offices, including those hard-to-reach places. Clients can tailor each service to fit their budget and needs and book, schedule and manage all their cleaning appointments online.

www.poseidoncleaningsolutions.com

704-772-6701

Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Classic Homes

The goal at Goodwin Classic Homes is to build heritage homes that stand the test of time and create a mystery about their age. That’s why the company likes to use materials that age gracefully and reclaimed materials like weathered wood, handmade brick, slate or terra cotta tiles. It is known for renovations, additions, outdoor living projects, restoration and preservation work.

P.O. Box 220648, Charlotte

www.goodwinclassichomes.com

704-506-7950

Best Dry Cleaner: Lapels Dry Cleaning

Lapels calls itself “the future of dry cleaning” because it offers 100% non-toxic environmentally friendly cleaning options. The GreenEarth Cleaning process uses liquid silicone in place of petrochemicals. Wet cleaning uses computer-controlled washing machines, biodegradable soaps and conditioners and dries clothes using special moisture sensitive dryers.

14021 Conlan Circle, Charlotte

www.mylapels.com/locations/charlottemetro

704-752-3885

Best Florist: Proper Flower

Melissa Martin Julien, owner of Proper Flower, is an accomplished floral designer, event producer and workshop facilitator. She can make almost any floral dream come true from everyday arrangements to weddings, corporate events, socials, mitzvahs and everything in between. She also offers custom craft projects and floral arrangement workshops for girls’ night or networking.

www.properflower.com

704-208-6114

Best Funeral Home: Robertson Funeral Home

Since 2007, Robertson Funeral Home has consistently provided families with personalized, reasonably priced funeral and cremation services. The staff understands making arrangements at the funeral home can be emotional, stressful and uncomfortable. That’s why they offer to come to clients in the sanctuary of their own homes to help create a relaxed, familiar setting for making decisions.

10310-300 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte

www.throbertson.com

704-752-7710

Best Insurance Agent: Charlie Sternberg

As a founding partner of CAP Insurance Group, Charlie Sternberg has helped hundreds of customers find the policy that best fits their needs. His passion is helping people protect what matters most and his focus is on education and value – not just price. Personal and commercial property and casualty insurance are Charlie’s specialties.

7422 Carmel Executive Park Drive, Charlotte

www.insurewithcharlie.com

704-295-8810

Best Mortgage Company: Quail Hollow Financial

Owner Scott McQuay is a native Charlottean with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. He opened Quail Hollow Financial Services in 2002 and he and his staff bring a wide range of national and regional lenders with competitive products and rates. Their handy online mortgage calculator lets you know where you stand.

10015 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte

www.quailhollowfinancial.com

704-341-2333

Best Moving Company: Move Pack Clean

They pack. They move. They clean. It’s that simple. Move Pack Clean is a locally and veteran-owned moving company that offers a variety of relocation services so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a stress-free day.

1310 Wesley Chapel Road, Indian Trail

www.movepackclean.com

704-907-1777

Best Organizational Service: Sage Organizing and Estate Clearing

If you’re feeling cluttered or overwhelmed, Candi Ruppert, CPO, can bring peace and order back into your life. She’s an expert at estate clearing and residential organization – projects big and small – and can even help clients who are downsizing. Candi gives back to the community by donating unwanted items to local animal shelters, schools and food pantries.

Charlotte

www.sageorganizingco.com

704-856-9811

Best Photographer: Carolyn Ann Ryan

Carolyn Ann Ryan believes life doesn’t happen in a posed picture. That’s why she tries to capture candid moments in all her family portraits to make them as authentic as possible. Carolyn also takes pictures of children, tweens, seniors, professional headshots and Irish dancers.

5802 Five Knolls Drive, Charlotte

www.carolynannryan.com

704-256-7270

Best Real Estate Agent: Jessica Cook

For Jessica Cook, of Charlotte Home Sweet Home Realty, helping folks find their perfect homes in the Carolinas is an honor and a privilege. Jessica is a wife, mother to two little girls, an avid tennis player and a Southern transplant from Nebraska. She also writes a blog with advice for home buyers.

3440 Toringdon Way, Charlotte

www.charlottehomesweethome.com

704-219-3479

Best Real Estate Company: Helen Adams Realty

Not only is Helen Adams a repeat Best of the Weekly winner, but the company also has 45 years of experience selling homes in Charlotte. They know the market is always in flux and home prices can change based on individual zip codes, neighborhoods or streets. With that in mind, Helen Adams has the tools and know how to sell your home while treating you as an individual.

Ballantyne (15235 John J Delaney Drive) and Elizabeth (2301 Randolph Road)

www.helenadamsrealty.com

704-944-9237

Best Travel Agency:Jen Cron/Wanderlist Vacations

Jen Cron can make your dream vacation a reality, and she wants the planning to be as enjoyable as the actual trip. Whether you need a family vacation or a corporate travel expert, Jen has extensive experience in cruises, land tours, Disney, European holidays and more. She is also an Accredited Cruise Counselor through the Cruise Lines International Association.

www.jcron.dreamvacations.com

888-416-3182

