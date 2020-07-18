2020 Best of the Weekly: Health

Rhya Pachin uses a functional approach to tackling health issues through nutrition. Courtesy of Carolina Functional Nutrition

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Health as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Assisted Living: The Charlotte

The Charlotte is a community for people seeking assisted living, memory care or even a post-hospital short-term stay. With so much to do here, residents are never bored. There are exercise and educational classes, restaurant-style dining and a social calendar packed with games, arts, parties, day trips and movie nights.

9120 Willow Ridge Road, Charlotte

www.charlotte-living.com

704-931-3677

Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Health Centers

Patients who visit Chiropractic Health Centers with Dr. Jason McDonald can expect the best. His office uses high-tech equipment and the most modern and successful techniques available to resolve the root-cause of issues and and their associated symptoms, whether it’s lower back and neck discomfort, or something more complicated like MS, vertigo, chronic fatigue syndrome or migraine.

17228 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte

www.chiropractichealthcenters.com

704-271-3160

Best COVID-19 Community Support: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated is among the largest donors to the COVID-19 Response Fund, a community-wide effort to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the company announced it was helping produce test tubes for COVID-19 testing kits.

4100 Coca-Cola Plaza, Charlotte

www.cokeconsolidated.com

800-260-2653

Best Dentist: Laxer, Long & Savage

Dr. Judy Laxer, Dr. Sonny Long and Dr. Matthew Savage specialize in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, but what sets their practice apart is the ability to see what a child’s smile could be. Staff is dedicated to providing the most skilled, compassionate care available, from a child’s first visit to adulthood for routine cleaning, braces, surgery and emergencies.

7820 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte

www.laxerlongandsavage.com

704-759-0000

Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte

The board-certified dermatologists here specialize in medical, surgical and cosmetic skin care for both adults and children. They can diagnose and treat a variety of skin, hair and nail conditions, whether it’s acne, moles, rosacea, eczema, skin cancer, psoriasis, rashes or hair loss.

15830 Ballantyne Medical Place, Charlotte

www.dermcarecharlotte.com

704-341-0090

Best Eye Care Provider: Horizon Eye Care

Unlike many ophthalmology offices, Horizon Eye Care offers surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The practice also treats cataracts, dry eye, corneal conditions, glaucoma and retina diseases, performs LASIK surgery and has an optical center for glasses.

Cotswold (135 S. Sharon Amity Road), Pineville (10520 Park Road) and Waverly (11835 Southmore Drive)

www.horizoneye.com

704-365-0555

Best General Practitioner: Dr. Laura Seth

Dr. Laura Seth is a board-certified primary care physician specializing in internal medicine in adults. She particularly enjoys caring for diabetic patients. Dr. Seth went to medical school at the University of Tennessee and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Atrium Health Charlotte Medical Clinic – Arboretum (3025 Springbank Lane, Charlotte)

www.atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-charlotte-medical-clinic-arboretum

704-446-2620

Best Hospital: Atrium Health Pineville

Atrium Health Pineville has offered a personal brand of caring since its founding in 1987. The hospital offers open-heart surgery as part of its advanced cardiovascular program and innovative cancer care, including surgical and radiation oncology. Patients also have access to other highly specialized services like robotic surgery, pediatric urology and neurosurgery.

10628 Park Road, Charlotte

www.atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-pineville

704-667-1000

Best Massage Therapy: Naturally Connected Massage Therapy and Wellness

Owner Brittany Boswell enjoys connecting with her clients and finding the link between their body and lifestyle to get to the origin of their pain and discomfort. She offers therapeutic, hot stone, sports and prenatal massage sessions, as well as table Thai.

8318 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

www.massagebook.com/Pineville~Massage~NaturallyConnectedMassage

980-253-3919

Best Pediatrician: Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51

“Compassionate care that is out of this world, and right around the corner” — that’s the saying at Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51. This office can see babies one to two days after the hospital until they reach adulthood for newborn care, well-child visits, immunizations, same-day sick visits and school, camp and sport physicals.

3135 Springbank Lane, Charlotte

www.nharboretumpediatrics51.org

704-384-5151

Best Urgent Care: Atrium Health Urgent Care

When you’re not feeling well, you can reserve your spot online at one of Atrium Health’s many urgent care locations in south Charlotte. It’s convenient for sudden illnesses and injuries that aren’t life-threatening, like cold, sinus or flu symptoms, minor cuts, burns or rashes, ear and eye infections and other conditions.

Various locations

www.atriumhealth.org/locations/urgent-care

Best Weight-loss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition

Rhya Pachin is a licensed dietitian nutritionist who believes diet is an overlooked solution to many health problems. Pachin helps clients through medical nutrition therapy that involves an assessment, food sensitivity test and other lab tests and a personalized nutrition plan with diet, supplement and lifestyle recommendations. She can also make meal plans with a weekly planner, recipes and shopping list.

1040 Edgewater Corporate Pkwy., Indian Land

www.carolinafunctionalnutrition.com

704-665-9688

