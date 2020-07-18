2020 Best of the Weekly: Health

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Health as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:
Best Assisted Living: The Charlotte
The Charlotte is a community for people seeking assisted living, memory care or even a post-hospital short-term stay. With so much to do here, residents are never bored. There are exercise and educational classes, restaurant-style dining and a social calendar packed with games, arts, parties, day trips and movie nights.
9120 Willow Ridge Road, Charlotte
www.charlotte-living.com
704-931-3677
Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Health Centers
Patients who visit Chiropractic Health Centers with Dr. Jason McDonald can expect the best. His office uses high-tech equipment and the most modern and successful techniques available to resolve the root-cause of issues and and their associated symptoms, whether it’s lower back and neck discomfort, or something more complicated like MS, vertigo, chronic fatigue syndrome or migraine.
17228 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte
www.chiropractichealthcenters.com
704-271-3160
Best COVID-19 Community Support: Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated is among the largest donors to the COVID-19 Response Fund, a community-wide effort to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the company announced it was helping produce test tubes for COVID-19 testing kits.
4100 Coca-Cola Plaza, Charlotte
www.cokeconsolidated.com
800-260-2653
Best Dentist: Laxer, Long & Savage
Dr. Judy Laxer, Dr. Sonny Long and Dr. Matthew Savage specialize in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, but what sets their practice apart is the ability to see what a child’s smile could be. Staff is dedicated to providing the most skilled, compassionate care available, from a child’s first visit to adulthood for routine cleaning, braces, surgery and emergencies.
7820 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte
www.laxerlongandsavage.com
704-759-0000
Best Dermatologist: Dermatology Care of Charlotte
The board-certified dermatologists here specialize in medical, surgical and cosmetic skin care for both adults and children. They can diagnose and treat a variety of skin, hair and nail conditions, whether it’s acne, moles, rosacea, eczema, skin cancer, psoriasis, rashes or hair loss.
15830 Ballantyne Medical Place, Charlotte
www.dermcarecharlotte.com
704-341-0090
Best Eye Care Provider: Horizon Eye Care
Unlike many ophthalmology offices, Horizon Eye Care offers surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The practice also treats cataracts, dry eye, corneal conditions, glaucoma and retina diseases, performs LASIK surgery and has an optical center for glasses.
Cotswold (135 S. Sharon Amity Road), Pineville (10520 Park Road) and Waverly (11835 Southmore Drive)
www.horizoneye.com
704-365-0555
Best General Practitioner: Dr. Laura Seth
Dr. Laura Seth is a board-certified primary care physician specializing in internal medicine in adults. She particularly enjoys caring for diabetic patients. Dr. Seth went to medical school at the University of Tennessee and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
Atrium Health Charlotte Medical Clinic – Arboretum (3025 Springbank Lane, Charlotte)
www.atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-charlotte-medical-clinic-arboretum
704-446-2620
Best Hospital: Atrium Health Pineville
Atrium Health Pineville has offered a personal brand of caring since its founding in 1987. The hospital offers open-heart surgery as part of its advanced cardiovascular program and innovative cancer care, including surgical and radiation oncology. Patients also have access to other highly specialized services like robotic surgery, pediatric urology and neurosurgery.
10628 Park Road, Charlotte
www.atriumhealth.org/locations/detail/atrium-health-pineville
704-667-1000
Best Massage Therapy: Naturally Connected Massage Therapy and Wellness
Owner Brittany Boswell enjoys connecting with her clients and finding the link between their body and lifestyle to get to the origin of their pain and discomfort. She offers therapeutic, hot stone, sports and prenatal massage sessions, as well as table Thai.
8318 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte
www.massagebook.com/Pineville~Massage~NaturallyConnectedMassage
980-253-3919
Best Pediatrician: Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51
“Compassionate care that is out of this world, and right around the corner” — that’s the saying at Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51. This office can see babies one to two days after the hospital until they reach adulthood for newborn care, well-child visits, immunizations, same-day sick visits and school, camp and sport physicals.
3135 Springbank Lane, Charlotte
www.nharboretumpediatrics51.org
704-384-5151
Best Urgent Care: Atrium Health Urgent Care
When you’re not feeling well, you can reserve your spot online at one of Atrium Health’s many urgent care locations in south Charlotte. It’s convenient for sudden illnesses and injuries that aren’t life-threatening, like cold, sinus or flu symptoms, minor cuts, burns or rashes, ear and eye infections and other conditions.
Various locations
www.atriumhealth.org/locations/urgent-care
Best Weight-loss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition
Rhya Pachin is a licensed dietitian nutritionist who believes diet is an overlooked solution to many health problems. Pachin helps clients through medical nutrition therapy that involves an assessment, food sensitivity test and other lab tests and a personalized nutrition plan with diet, supplement and lifestyle recommendations. She can also make meal plans with a weekly planner, recipes and shopping list.
1040 Edgewater Corporate Pkwy., Indian Land
www.carolinafunctionalnutrition.com
704-665-9688
