2020 Best of the Weekly: General Shopping

A look inside Mainstream Boutique. SCW file photo

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of General Shopping as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Antiques: Sleepy Poet Antique Mall

With over 60,000 square feet of antiques and vintage décor, it’s easy to spend hours just walking around Sleepy Poet. Part of the experience is rummaging through all the stuff – old records, retro furniture, vintage outfitters and jewels, cowboy boots and off-the-wall trinkets – and finding something so unique you just have to take it home.

4450 South Blvd., Charlotte

www.sleepypoetstuff.com

704-529-6369

Best Bookstore: Park Road Books

Park Road Books, located in the Park Road Shopping Center, has been in business since 1977 and prides itself on finding the right book for the right person. Stop by to browse the selection of new books, or attend an author event or book club. Make sure to say hi to store dog, Yola.

4139 Park Road, Charlotte

www.parkroadbooks.com

704-525-9239

Best Bridal Salon: Winnie Couture

The glamorous and romantic ambiance inside Winnie Couture is every bride’s fantasy bridal dreamland. Designed in Beverly Hills, gowns here are made with the most lavish silks, intricate lace and Swarovski crystal embellishments. Expert stylists not only help brides find their dream dress, they also create a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

2909 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte

www.winniecouture.com

704-496-9603

Best Children’s Clothing: Fancy Pants

Fancy Pants has fine children’s clothing and gifts, from newborn to teen, from more than 100 of the best American and European designers. Popular brands include Busy Bees, The Proper Peony, Johnnie-O and Bailey Boys. Owner Jonni Miller and her team help customers navigate the store by offering gentle guidance and what-to-wear-when problem-solving.

1025 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.fancypantschildren.com

704-344-0333

Best Cigar Shop: McCranie’s Pipe & Tobacco Shop

McCranie’s specializes in cigars and hand-made briar pipes. Experts through years of experience smoking, observing and selecting high-grade pipes, they know pipes. McCranie’s provides a wide variety of styles and prices in inventories that are not found many places. They also sell tobacco and accessories.

Park Road Shopping Center (4143 Park Road) and Blakeney Crossing (9815 Rea Road)

www.mccranies.com/store/

Best Consignment Store: Sardis Marketplace

Sardis Marketplace has 20,000 square feet of new, used and consigned furniture and home decor from over 60 vendors. There’s also apparel, jewelry, handmade soaps, lotions and artisan items. Every month, Sandis Marketplace hosts events like fairy garden classes, dog adoption, yoga classes, furniture painting classes, tent sales and live music.

2328 Crown Centre Drive, Charlotte

www.sardismarketplace.com

704-837-7890

Best Home Decor: Blacklion

For 25 years, Blacklion’s gift and home furnishings marketplace has been home to over 1,000 local merchants. With so much to choose from, there’s something for everyone. The store has a curated collection of gifts, furniture, home and seasonal décor, as well as fashion, jewelry and estate items.

10635 Park Road, Charlotte

www.blacklion.com

704-541-1148

Best Jewelry Store: Ballantyne Jewelers

Ballantyne Jewelers has been a destination for loose diamonds, engagement rings, fine jewelry, custom jewelry and Swiss timepieces for the past 50 years. That’s because customers trust them. The company believes in transparent and ethical business practices and provides customers with objective information, backed by some of the most trusted grading labs in the world.

12335 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

www.ballantynejewelers.com

704-341-4242

Best Mattress Store: Mattress Firm

Getting a good night sleep is important and Mattress Firm helps customers find the right bed to make that happen. Head to the store to try out a large selection of quality, brand name bedding products like Serta, Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy and others. They have competitive pricing and knowledgeable, well-trained associates.

Various locations

www.mattressfirm.com

Best Music Store: Music & Arts

The mission of Music & Arts is to get people of all ages, interests and backgrounds excited about music. Located in the Arboretum Shopping Center, the store sells name brand instrument and music accessories, as well as books and sheet music for seasoned career musicians to young students. They also offer music lessons, instrument repairs and rentals.

8046 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.musicarts.com

704-341-0000

Best Toy Store: Toy Mania

This family-owned toy store in Cotswold Village just screams fun. Besides a wide inventory of children’s toys, they also have clothes for dress up, stuffed animals and puzzles and games for all ages – even adults. Customers love the crafting events, yoga sessions, music classes and Lego build contests, too.

242 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

www.toymaniausa.com

704-910-2001

Best Women’s Boutique: Mainstream Boutique

Mainstream is a locally owned franchise boutique whose mission is to empower, strengthen and celebrate women in the community. Their clothing is multi-generational and they carry sizes from extra small to extra large. Follow Mainstream Boutique Charlotte on Facebook and Instagram for live sales.

7314 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte

www.mainstreamboutique.com

704-287-4162

