2020 Best of the Weekly: Food & Dining

O-Ku serves tasty art on a plate. Photo courtesy of O-Ku

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Food & Dining as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Asian Food: Hawkers

Best Bakery: Amelie’s French Bakery

Best Barbecue: City BBQ

Best Breakfast: Eggs Up Grill

Best Burger Joint: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Best Caterer: SplenDishes Kitchen

Best Cupcake: SAS Cupcakes

Best Date Night: Good Food on Montford

Best Food Truck: Tin Kitchen

Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop

Best Italian Food: Portofino’s

Best Lunch Spot: Bohio Tipico

Best Mexican Food: Chuy’s

Best Pizzeria: True Crafted Pizza

Best Sandwich Shop: Rhino Market

Best Seafood: Bonefish Grill – Charlotte

Best Service: Bardo

Best Steakhouse: The Porter’s House

Best Sushi: O-Ku

Best Wings: D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack



Best Asian Food: Hawkers

The menu at Hawkers (and its name) is inspired by dishes sold by “hawkers,” or street vendors in Asia. Standout items include roti canai (Malaysian flatbreads served with curry sauce), golden wontons, Korean twice-fried wings, Hong Kong wonton soup, pad Thai and Po Po Lo’s curry. Hawkers also has Vietnamese coffee and Thai iced tea.

1930 Camden Road, Charlotte

www.eathawkers.com

704-464-0770

Best Bakery: Amelie’s French Bakery

Let Amelie’s transport you to Paris with made-from-scratch, French-inspired café offerings like their famous salted caramel brownie, Crème brûlée, fruit tarts, éclairs or choose from a rainbow of macaron flavors. They also make custom and wedding cakes.

Park Road Shopping Center (4321 Park Road) and Carmel Commons (7715 Pineville-Matthews Road)

www.ameliesfrenchbakery.com

Best Barbecue: City Barbeque

The folks at City Barbeque are dedicated to serving competition-quality barbecue with genuine backyard hospitality. Meat is smoked on site for up to 18 hours while sides and desserts (peach cobbler, banana pudding) are made fresh. The menu has pulled pork, chicken, ribs, beef brisket, turkey breast, sausage and salads.

11212 Providence Road W., Charlotte

www.citybbq.com

704-817-4050

Best Breakfast: Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill in The Shops at Piper Glen is where neighbors serve neighbors and everyone who walks through the door is welcomed with a smile. Breakfast and lunch are served all day starting at 6 a.m. Customers love the home-fries bowls, corned beef hash and eggs, cheeseburger, turkey avocado BLT and the reuben.

6414 Rea Road, Charlotte

www.eggsupgrill.com

980-202-6660

Best Burger Joint: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Cowfish has over a dozen burger options like the “Jalapeño Popper Show-Stopper Burger,” “Apple, Berry & Brie Burger” and “The Cowfish Has Officially Left The Building a.k.a. The Hunka Hunka” — a full-pound beef burger, creamy peanut butter, fried bananas and applewood bacon on a brioche bun. They also serve “burgushi,” a unique fusion of burgers and sushi.

4310 Sharon Road, Charlotte

www.thecowfish.com

704-365-1922

Best Caterer: SplenDishes Kitchen

When planning an event, leave the food to SplenDishes. Clients choose from an existing small bites and desserts menu – stuffed mushrooms, cheese and charcuterie, veggie and fruit platters, sliders, etc. – or a corporate lunch menu with salads, pastas and chicken and beef entrees. SplenDishes can also work with clients to create a custom menu.

www.splendishes.com

888-746-6254

Best Cupcake: SAS Cupcakes

SAS is dedicated to baking made-from-scratch cupcakes everyday with no trans fats and no preservatives. Popular flavors are triple chocolate and red velvet, but there’s also Oreo, s’mores, cotton candy, cinnamon toast and seasonal flavors like piña colada, pumpkin, eggnog with rum and tiramisu.

9941 Rea Road, Charlotte

www.sascupcakes.com

704-295-1777

Best Date Night: Good Food on Montford

The casual atmosphere sets the tone at Good Food, which is known for good times and no pretense. Global small plates like Parmesan truffle fries and pork belly steam buns are perfect for sharing, plus there are signature cocktails and beer on tap. End the night by splitting a slice of ricotta cheesecake.

1701 Montford Drive, Charlotte

www.goodfoodonmontford.com

704-525-0881

Best Food Truck: Tin Kitchen

Tin Kitchen is one of the original food trucks in Charlotte and to this day, fans still can’t get enough of the tasty tacos, quesadillas and sliders. It was even featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Standout items include buffalo cauliflower tacos, kim chi quesadilla and Korean BBQ beef brisket sliders.

www.tinkitchen.com

Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop

Ice cream at The Local Scoop is made fresh on site with locally sourced dairy. You can watch the process through a window into the kitchen. They have classic flavors like honey vanilla and mint chip, but also unique combinations like Nutella cheesecake and caramel Oreo macchiato and non-dairy options.

5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte

www.thelocalscoopcharlotte.com

704-443-7812

Best Italian Food: Portofino’s

Started by friends Giosue (Josh) and Luigi (Gino) from Italy, Portofino’s is as authentic as it gets. Try the chicken or veal dishes, baked lasagna, shrimp scampi, pasta puttanesca or a sub sandwich. Bread is baked fresh daily and the pizza is a customer favorite with good sauce, good dough and lots of toppings.

Park Road (5126 Park Road), Arboretum (8128 Providence Road) and Eastway (3124 Eastway Drive)

www.portofinos-us.com

Best Lunch Spot: El Bohio Tipico

El Bohio Tipico is an authentic Dominican-Caribbean restaurant that prides itself on its delicious flavors. Choose from a variety of antojitos (little cravings) like empanadas, and plates like mofongo, yaroas, chicharrones, mangu and more. Load up at the buffet or order off the a la carte menu.

3600 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

www.elbohiotipico.com

980-237-7651

Best Mexican Food: Chuy’s

This “Tex-Mex” spot takes inspiration from New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, deep South Texas, Austin and beyond. Standout items include “Big As Yo’ Face Burritos,” crispy tacos and “Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchilladas,” which is roasted chicken and cheese with Chuy’s fan favorite Boom-Boom Sauce. Wash it down with one of their famous margaritas.

7314 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte

www.chuys.com/locations/waverly/Charlotte1

704-849-0017

Best Pizzeria: True Crafted Pizza

At TRUE Crafted Pizza, they take an artisan’s approach to making pizza. No two pies are the same shape or size and each is an individual expression of expertly trained Pizzaiolos. Try a traditional oven-baked pizza or signature grilled pizza – thin-crust pies brushed with olive oil, grilled and topped with fresh ingredients.

7828 Rea Road, Charlotte

www.truepizza.com

704-543-8783

Best Sandwich Shop: Rhino Market

This neighborhood deli serves up made-to-order classics like corned beef, turkey and reuben, but also has a variety of vegetarian options. Standouts include BBQ tofu, pimento cheese and Chaud Legumes (grilled portobello, zucchini and red pepper, caramelized onion, mozzarella, arugula and garlic aioli on ciabatta bread).

SouthEnd (1414 S. Tryon St.), Uptown (420 Church St.), NoDa (2320 N. Davidson St.) and Wesley Heights (1500 W. Morehead St.)

www.rhinomarket.com

Best Seafood: Bonefish Grill

New to seafood? Bonefish waiters (called Anglers) help guide diners on an open sea excursion to choose the best fish to fit their taste. Try the Chilean sea bass or shrimp and scallops cooked over a wood-burning grill. Bonefish specialties include cold water lobster tails, crab-crusted cod and the customer favorite, Bang Bang Shrimp.

7520 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

www.bonefishgrill.com

704-541-6659

Best Service: Bardo

Bardo is small, which gives guests get an intimate experience with an attentive waitstaff. Employees are familiar with all the dishes and are happy to answer any questions. According to the Charlotte food blog Scallionpancake, “Co-owner Jayson Whiteside is constantly walking around and checking with guests to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves.”

1508 S. Mint St., Charlotte

www.bardorestaurant.com

980-585-2433

Best Steakhouse: The Porter’s House

When you come to The Porter’s House, every meal is an occasion. Known as a modern chophouse for the new South, the restaurant serves a full complement of steaks including filet, Kansas City strip, flank and ribeye. They also have a 32-ounce porterhouse (for sharing) served with mashed yukon gold potatoes, farm veggies and house steak sauce.

7417 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte

www.theportershouse.com

704-930-7878

Best Sushi: O-Ku

O-Ku’s traditional sashimi and specialty rolls highlight seafood from the finest fish markets in Tokyo and Hawaii alongside local and seasonal ingredients. Standout items include the mermaid roll (scallop, salmon, avocado, tempura fried, eel sauce, spicy aioli, scallions) and the hot & heavy roll (tuna wrapped, tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado, chive, masago, spicy aioli, eel sauce, siracha).

2000 South Blvd., Charlotte

www.o-kusushiclt.com

704-594-1922

Best Wings: d.d. Peckers’ Wing Shack

With more than 25 wing flavors made fresh daily, d.d. Peckers sets the standard for wings. Order up to 100 at a time in classic to unique flavors like Hawaiian, hot ranch, hoisin honey, Italian and hot fajita. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

10403 Park Road, Charlotte

www.ddpeckers.com

704-541-4113

