2020 Best of the Weekly: Education

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Education as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:
Best Day Care: Charlotte Jewish Preschool
Best Private School: United Faith Christian Academy
Best Tutoring Center: College Admission Strategies
Best Day Care: Charlotte Jewish Preschool
All religions are welcome at Charlotte Jewish Preschool, which provides half and full-day early childhood education programs within an enriched Jewish environment. The location on Shalom Park means students have access to Levine Jewish Community Center, Temple Israel and Temple Beth El, the Center for Jewish Education and the Levine Playground.
5007 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.charlottejewishpreschool.org
704-944-6776
Best Private School: United Faith Christian Academy
The mission of United Faith Christian Academy is to teach students Pre-K-12th grade to be leaders, thinkers and Christians confident in faith. Community service and the Bible are built into the curriculum at each grade level. The school also has an athletic program as well as culinary, performing and visual arts.
8817 Providence Road, Charlotte
www.ufca.org
704-541-1742
Best Tutoring Center: College Admission Strategies
Lee Bierer is an independent college admissions counselor who helps students through each step of the college admissions process. This includes picking schools, asking for letters of recommendation, writing essays, meeting deadlines and strategizing ways to stand out in the applicant pool.
10716 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte
www.collegeadmissionsstrategies.com
704-907-5685
Click here to see other categories
Leave a Reply