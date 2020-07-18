2020 Best of the Weekly: Education

Photo courtesy of United Faith Christian Academy

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Education as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Day Care: Charlotte Jewish Preschool

Best Private School: United Faith Christian Academy

Best Tutoring Center: College Admission Strategies

All religions are welcome at Charlotte Jewish Preschool, which provides half and full-day early childhood education programs within an enriched Jewish environment. The location on Shalom Park means students have access to Levine Jewish Community Center, Temple Israel and Temple Beth El, the Center for Jewish Education and the Levine Playground.

5007 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.charlottejewishpreschool.org

704-944-6776

The mission of United Faith Christian Academy is to teach students Pre-K-12th grade to be leaders, thinkers and Christians confident in faith. Community service and the Bible are built into the curriculum at each grade level. The school also has an athletic program as well as culinary, performing and visual arts.

8817 Providence Road, Charlotte

www.ufca.org

704-541-1742

Best Tutoring Center: College Admission Strategies

Lee Bierer is an independent college admissions counselor who helps students through each step of the college admissions process. This includes picking schools, asking for letters of recommendation, writing essays, meeting deadlines and strategizing ways to stand out in the applicant pool.

10716 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte

www.collegeadmissionsstrategies.com

704-907-5685

