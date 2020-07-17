2020 Best of the Weekly: Drinking Establishments

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Drinking Establishments as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:
Best Bar: Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse – Ballantyne
Best Brewery: Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
Best Coffee Shop: Cafe Moka
Best Happy Hour: The Gibson
Best Sports Bar: The Lodge
Best Wine Bar: Foxcroft Wine
With 80 beers on tap, there’s something for every beer fan at Duckworth’s. The ever-evolving beer list ranges from local micro brews to rare imports from around the world. Join HopMan Beer Club and get rewarded for every beer you drink. There’s also craft cocktails like strawberry chipotle margarita, whiskey smash, Moscow mule and old-fashioned.
14015 Conlan Circle, Charlotte
www.ballantyne.duckworths.com
704-752-7284
OMB is a spacious brewery with a pub and eight-acre beer garden that’s reminiscent of those in Munic. It offers a variety of house brews as well as popular German fare like soft pretzels, Currywurst and traditional sausages. Enjoy live music every weekend and don’t miss Mecktoberfest in the fall.
4150 Yancey Road, Charlotte
www.oldemeckbrew.com
704-525-5644
At just two years old, Cafe Moka in Waverly is popular for its hand-crafted beverages, including coffee, espresso, teas, smoothies and cocoas. The unique shop focuses on the natural flavors of the coffee bean, not the roast, and encourages customers to #TryItBlack.
7416 Waverly Walk Ave., Charlotte
www.cafemoka.us
704-706-3026
This is not your daddy’s guitar shop. The Gibson is the go-to place to kick back after work, with happy hour deals like half-priced appetizers and drink specials every day of the week. There’s an outdoor patio, rooftop bar, milkshake counter and inside area that doubles as a music venue.
11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte
www.thegibsonclt.com
704-817-5554
The Lodge has over 20 TVs, so you know your favorite team is always on. Grab a beer, enjoy some fried pickle chips or RoRo’s Wing Dip and don’t worry about your kids either. Chalkboard walls, coloring menus and tasty, kid-approved food will keep them preoccupied so you won’t miss a second of the big game.
7725 Colony Road, Charlotte
www.lodgecharlotte.com
704 544-5226
Browse and taste the best selection of wines from around the world in a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. Order by the glass or try a wine flight, then pair your drink with something from Foxcroft’s scratch-made food menu. There are always special events happening and a wine club with perks and rewards.
Dilworth (1235 East Blvd.), SouthPark (7824 Fairview Road) and Waverly (7416 Waverly Walk Ave.)
www.foxcroftwine.com
