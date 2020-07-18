2020 Best of the Weekly: Automotive

Autobell Car Wash has disinfected more than 62,000 vehicles across its stores. Photo courtesy of Autobell

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Automotive as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Auto Dealer: Williams Subaru

Best Auto Repair: AAA Ballantyne

Best Car Wash: Autobell Car Wash

Best Auto Dealer: Williams Subaru

Williams Subaru is part of the Williams Automotive Group, which is a family-owned and locally operated business that has served the Carolinas for over 80 years. They take a no-pressure, no-haggle approach and offer price matching, so customers get the best deal. They also put a lifetime warranty on all new Subaru vehicles.

5701 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte

www.williamssubarucharlotte.com

888-703-8351

Best Auto Repair: AAA Ballantyne

The mechanics at AAA Ballantyne can do everything from state inspections and oil changes to engine diagnostic, tires and preventative maintenance. You don’t have to be a AAA member to bring your car here, but members do receive additional discounts and beneﬁts.

11338 N. Community House Road, Charlotte

www.carolinas.aaa.com

704-816-1510

Best Car Wash: Autobell Car Wash

“People can tell when you Autobell” is more than a catchy jingle – these guys know clean. Whether it’s a drive-through car wash, exterior cleaning or the full-service interior and exterior package, there is no doubt your car will thank you and people will notice. Autobell has multiple locations in and around south Charlotte to better serve customers.

Multiple locations

www.autobell.com



