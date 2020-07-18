2020 Best of the Weekly: Animals & Pets

Here are the 2020 Best of the Weekly winners for categories under the heading of Animals & Pets as selected by readers of South Charlotte Weekly:

Best Boarding Services: Pet Palace Charlotte South

Best Dog Trainer: Off Leash Dog Training

Best Groomer: Modern Pet Salon

Best Pet Store: Pet People

Best Veterinarian: Piper Glen Animal Hospital

This location is near Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 15 minutes from uptown, making it easy for travelers or commuters to drop off their fur babies for daycare, overnight or extended stays. Pet Palace has temperature-controlled villas, outdoor areas, play pools and webcam access for select suites. Also, try their grooming services.

10608 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte

www.petpalaceresort.com/locations/pet-palace-charlotte-south/

704-666-9795

Best Dog Trainer: Off Leash Dog Training

These trainers can teach your dog to walk beside you without a leash, stay calm and seated in busy settings, play safely with young children and travel in a car or boat with ease. Programs include a mix of in-home training, overnight camps, private lessons and group classes. Join and get access to exclusive dog-friendly happy hours and group classes.

15101 John J. Delaney Drive, Charlotte

www.offleashdogtraining.com

704-900-0900

Best Groomer: Modern Pet Salon

Known as the premier pet grooming salon for dogs, puppies and cats in Ballantyne, Modern Pet Salon offers a complete line of fine grooming options to bring out the best of appearance and personality in any breed. Most services come with a complimentary Blue Berry Facial. Also, try their DayPlay and overnight boarding services.

14825 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte

www.modernpetsalon.com

980-299-4006

Best Pet Store: PetPeople

PetPeople is the neighborhood store for high-quality, natural, wholesome and nutritious pet foods and treats, as well as other supplies. Employees here are passionate about engaging with customers, exchanging information and working together to solve common pet problems. Home delivery and curbside pickup are available.

Various locations, including Ballantyne Commons, Dilworth and Waverly

www.petpeoplestores.com

Best Veterinarian: Piper Glen Animal Hospital

Piper Glen Animal Hospital is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association and treats all of its patients, and their owners, with an attitude of “We are glad you are here.” The full-service veterinary hospital offers medical, surgical, grooming and boarding services, as well as alternative therapies like acupuncture, chiropractic, homeopathy, laser, magnetic and massage therapy.

5105 Piper Station Drive, Charlotte

www.piperglenanimalhospital.com

704-541-7171

