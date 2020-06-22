Waltonwood Cotswold observes The Longest Day with arts, crafts

Photo courtesy of Waltonwood Cotswold

CHARLOTTE – Senior living communities are finding creative ways to recognize important events while staying physically distant.

Waltonwood Cotswold participated in The Longest Day to raise awareness for the care, support and research of the Alzheimer’s Association. The campaign encouraged people worldwide to host an activity they are passionate about.

Waltonwood Cotswold picked arts and crafts.

Studies show art therapy stimulates the senses of those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, can trigger dormant memories and encourages conversation. From sunrise to sunset, residents were painting, drawing, sewing and more all while collecting money to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Many of the Waltonwood residents and associates have a loved one or friend affected by this disease, and we want them to know we stand with them in this fight,” said Hollie Sliwa, marketing manager at Waltonwood Cotswold. “We also participated in The Longest Day as a community so that we can recognize the dedication, compassion, energy, longevity and, most importantly, the love that caregivers share with those who suffer from dementia.”

The disease is a global epidemic, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. with more than five million people living with the disease and 47 million people worldwide suffering from dementia.

Waltonwood Cotswold understands the importance of providing specialized care and recognizing the work of caregivers, including Priscilla Jones, who has worked in its memory care neighborhood since it opened in 2016.

Jones, who was recognized an Employee of the Month, has maintained the same respect and care toward residents since day one.

“Working with seniors is my passion, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Jones said. “It is a calling that so many caregivers hear. We have an amazing group of people who give 110% each day engaging our memory care residents.”