Vital Farms donates 500K eggs to Second Harvest Food Bank

Vital Farms has donated over 1.2 million pasture-raised eggs to food banks and organizations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE – Vital Farms donated 500,000 pasture-raised eggs to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The donation will support Second Harvest in its commitment to provide hunger relief at a time when fresh, protein-rich food is in great need due to COVID-19.

“We are so appreciative to our friends at Vital Farms for this wonderful donation of fresh eggs – a staple in most households, however for those struggling with food insecurity, many times they are left off of grocery lists,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Second Harvest will provide eggs to families who are receiving weekly food boxes through its school mobile pantry program and network of emergency pantries.