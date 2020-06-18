UNCC chancellor inducted into Order of the Hornet

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County commissioners inducted UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois into the Order of the Hornet on June 16.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the county. It’s given to a leader that “reflects the honor, independence and fierce American patriotism that so stung Lord Cornwallis,” during the American Revolution.

Dubois is retiring June 30 after 15 years leading the university.

Some of his achievements include expanding enrollment to nearly 30,000, injecting more than $1.2 billion in construction to the university’s campuses, adding football to the athletics program and ushering in 39 new degree programs.

“You were there at the university on the best of days and you were there on the worst of days,” Commissioner Pat Cotham said, alluding to the April 30, 2019, shooting that killed two students. “You were able to bring the school together and help them during those difficult times. You were the reason I think our whole community was able to stay together and support UNC Charlotte during those very difficult days a couple of years ago.”

County Manager Dena Diorio described Dubois as a collaborative partner. Commissioner Trevor Fuller said the LYNX Blue Line Extension to UNCC wouldn’t have been possible without his leadership.

“The partnership with the county has been broad and deep for the past 15 years,” Dubois said from his home in Georgia.

Dubois said perhaps the university’s greatest accomplishment with the county was redeveloping First Ward and creating First Ward Park.